Tessa Miller put the final touches on a stellar girls basketball career Saturday, as the Stone Memorial senior finished runner-up for the Class AAA Miss Basketball award.
Maryville’s Denae Fritz ultimately brought home the award, and Riverdale’s Acacia Hayes was the third finalist.
“It’s a great honor just to be up there with those girls,” Miller said. “I respect Denae; she’s been my teammate (in AAU) for a long time. Acacia is a very good player, and she’s just a junior so she’ll be back up there next year.”
Miller averaged 19.4 points, 10.2 rebounds 3.4 assists and 1.4 blocks per game on 64.9% shooting this season to earn her place amongst the Miss Basketball finalists.
“She definitely deserves to be here,” said SMHS head girls coach Mike Buck. “I know it’s a one-season deal, but also the career she’s had is special.”
She finished her stellar Stone Memorial career with 1,772 career points, putting her second all-time in Lady Panther history behind Emma Capps, who finished her career with 1,832 points.
Miller’s playing days aren’t over, as the senior has signed a basketball scholarship with Belmont University.
“It’s definitely a nice accolade to have, but I’m just going to keep working in the offseason and bettering myself,” Miller said. “I hope to help my team next year and hopefully we win another OVC tournament and get to the NCAA tournament.”
Miller’s place as a Miss Basketball finalist joins former Cumberland County Gracee Dishman, who was a finalist in 2018 and won the award in 2019.
She is also the first Miss Basketball finalist from Stone Memorial.
“I think it’s great to have a person from our school up here representing,” she said. “It speaks to the younger girls and tells them no matter how small the town, you can get up here and be a part of all of this. I hope that I’ve been a good role model for them.”
“She’s a better person than she is player,” Buck said. “She’s the total package. She’s a great student, a great teammate, and we’re real proud of her.”
Buck hopes Miller’s impact is felt on the Lady Panther basketball team for years to come.
“She has a grit about her,” Buck said. “No matter the scenario, she finds a way to fight and win. She’s almost a perfectionist.
“She’s willing to put all the work in,” Buck added. “She’s meant a whole lot to Stone Memorial. I can’t even put it all into words.”
