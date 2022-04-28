One of the most decorated freshman basketball players in Crossville history added one more accolade Thursday morning, as Stone Memorial’s Cade Capps was named to the Tennessee Sports Writers Association all-state team for Class AAA.
“It feels good,” Capps said. “This year has been a great season for us, and it really proves all the hard work I’ve put in my whole life.”
Capps averaged 18.7 points per game on 58.4% shooting and 5.6 rebounds for the Panthers, who went 22-11 and made the TSSAA state tournament final four.
He was named first-team all-district 7AAA, district freshman of the year, Region 4AAA tournament MVP and Class AAA all-state tournament during the Panthers’ final four run.
“He’s really appreciative of his teammates,” said Neil Capps, SMHS head coach and Cade’s father. “You can’t do this stuff alone. It takes a whole group to get these. Individual awards are a product of team awards.”
Cade echoes his dad’s value on teammates.
“Without my teammates, I wouldn’t be in this situation,” he said. “I thank them for making me look good.”
Though Cade has high goals and expectations, all-state wasn’t on his radar initially.
“I didn’t really think about all-state much prior to the season,” Cade said. “When we started playing pretty good, I thought of it as a goal for myself and realized I could achieve that as a freshman.”
Cade was a key piece in Stone Memorial’s final four run.
“It’s exciting,” Neil said. “As a coach, we’ve had a handful of all-state players. That means you’ve got some really good pieces to work with, as we proved this year. We had a team full of quality pieces.”
Neil’s perspective on Cade’s journey is a little different than most coaches.
“As a dad, with all the time we’ve spent in the gym together, it’s almost a part of our house,” he said. “His mother and sister have also poured so much into him.”
Cade learned of his all-state status from a familiar face.
“I was in second block and Dad pulled me out of class and showed me the list,” Cade said. “It was pretty cool to hear it from him.”
Making all-state is one of high school basketball’s highest honors.
“This was picked by a group of individuals who all they do is sports,” Neil said. “Sports writers are very thorough, and they picked a really quality group here. There are some fantastic kids and players.
“Without good quality teammates, these things are not possible.” he added.
Cade is currently in his AAU basketball season, which he credits for a large portion of his success.
“I’m going to keep working harder and getting even better,” he said. “I’m playing on the Under Armour circuit with Pro One. I’m playing up in 16U, and it’s good exposure. I go against bigger and stronger kids, and that prepares me for the high school season.”
The full Class AAA all-state team is as follows:
Ja’Kobi Gillespie, Greeneville, Sr.
Ericko Sain II, Jackson South Side, Sr.
JaSteven Walker, Fayette-Ware, Sr.
Seth Grandberry, Millington, Jr.
Reid Satterfield, Greeneville, Sr.
Jackson Garner, Clinton, Sr.
Trey Morrow, Scott, Sr.
Tyler Lee, Fulton, Soph.
Cade Pendleton, East Hamilton, Sr.
DJ Genesy, Jackson North Side, Sr.
Dylan Bartley, Sullivan East, Sr.
Cade Capps, Stone Memorial, Fr.
