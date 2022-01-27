Fans got their money’s worth at Tuesday’s Stone Memorial at Cumberland County basketball game, as the visiting Panthers defeated CCHS, 53-48.
“I was really tickled with our level of fight,” said SMHS head coach Neil Capps.
“Our kids really competed and played hard. I love how they fought in that tough environment. It’s always tough to play over there.
“It was a physical game; there were four free throws shot by both teams combined,” Capps added. “They let us play, and we had to adjust. From a rivalry standpoint, getting that win is fun. But winning a district game really helps us.”
Stone Memorial (10-8, 5-2) completed the season sweep of Cumberland County (11-9, 5-2) with the win, as they also defeated the Jets 70-48 on Dec. 14.
Veteran leadership was key for SMHS as junior Matthew Bilbrey posted 17 points, 3 assists and 2 rebounds. Senior Dylan Whittenburg recorded 9 points, 3 assists and 2 rebounds for the Panthers.
Freshman Cade Capps recorded a double-double for Stone Memorial, scoring 11 points while pulling down 11 rebounds.
“Matthew played really well,” coach Capps said. “Dylan played well from a leadership standpoint. Cade had 11 big rebounds and helped in other ways.”
For Cumberland County, Kole Torres and Carson Conatser each posted 16 points to lead the Jets.
Cumberland County led 15-13 after one period before Stone Memorial’s Jayden Eldridge beat the halftime buzzer on a layup to give his team a 31-30 halftime advantage.
“We got off to kind of a slow start against their zone,” Capps added.
“We finally got going and got settled in.
“Early in the game, they (CCHS) were executing very good against our man-to-man,” Capps added. “They’re a veteran team, and they’re so comfortable in their man-to-man offense. Coach Taylor Denney has them playing well.”
CCHS led only once in
the third quarter (33-32)
before the Panthers grew their advantage to 10 points (45-35) by the end of the third.
The Jets wouldn’t go away easily as they cut Stone Memorial’s lead to one possession, 51-48, via a Torres transition layup with 1:47 to go.
That basket with almost two minutes remaining would be Cumberland County’s last, as the SMHS defense held Cumberland County scoreless for the remainder of the contest.
“We were going back and forth from man to zone to try and slow them down,” Capps said.
“When you change defenses, the offense has to stop and recognize.”
Stone Memorial’s Whittenburg sealed the game from the free throw line via two makes with less than a second remaining, giving SMHS the 53-48 victory.
SMHS hosted White County on Thursday and travels to Upperman on Tuesday. Cumberland County hits the road to Pickett County on Saturday for a non-district game against the Bobcats.
Stone Memorial (53): Matthew Bilbrey 17, Cade Capps 11, Dylan Whittenburg 9, Blake Holt 5, Jayden Eldridge 4, Preston Mayberry 3, Conner Bowman 2, Brady Lane 2
Cumberland County (48): Kole Torres 16, Carson Conatser 16, Jackson Inman 8, Ace Hawkins 4, Jaxon Reed 2, Reece Crockett 2
