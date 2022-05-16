Stone Memorial High School soccer’s impressive 2022 season now has some hardware as the Panthers defeated Cumberland County in Thursday’s District 6AA championship, 1-0.
“It’s really exciting, especially from where we were last year to where we are now,” said SMHS head coach Dan Richard. “The hard work is paying off.”
The title serves as validation of one of the biggest one-year turnarounds in county history. The Panthers are 14-2-2 overall with a district championship in 2022 after going winless in 2021.
Despite last season’s struggles, Richard saw the team’s potential early on.
“From the moment we started workouts, there was a different focus and intensity about the guys,” he said.
“Once we started using the ball in practice, there was an obvious growth from last year to this year. The guys were ready, and we could see it early.”
Thursday’s win came against District 6AA’s Goliath, the defending champion Cumberland County Jets, who entered the tournament as the overall No. 1 seed. SMHS and CCHS split their regular season matchups.
“That game was amazing; there was so much fan support for both teams,” Richard said.
Stone Memorial got on the board early as senior standout Ethan Lynch scored from directly in front of the net less than six minutes into the game.
“It was a cross to the box by Jackson Barnett that was blocked by a defender,” Richard said. “Ethan was there and poked it in. It was bobbled back and forth, and we were fortunate on it.
“You want to be able to capitalize when the ball is loose in the box.”
With a 1-0 lead in hand, the Stone Memorial defense, anchored by senior keeper Gavin Potter, shut the Cumberland County offense out for the duration of the game.
“We got that goal in the first six minutes, so the rest of the game was fending off the onslaught from Cumberland County,” Richard said. “They’re good, and they’ve shown that for many years. Our guys were able to play solid defense and solid in the midfield.”
Despite the early advantage, SMHS was shut out for the entire second half as well.
“Props to their defense and goalie for fending us off, too,” Richard added. “This was a game played in the midfield. There were less than 20 shots on goal from both teams combined.”
The win had extra meaning for Richard, whose son Isaiah was a crucial piece of the SMHS defense and named district defender of the year.
“He’s the first guy I run to after the game,” Dan said. “It’s exciting for the both of us, especially with him playing such good defense for us. He is a special player and a diamond in the rough. I enjoy spending this time of his path with him.”
Both Stone Memorial and Cumberland County have advanced to the Region 3AAA tournament and play in the semifinals Tuesday.
Cumberland County will travel to District 5AA champion Kingston, while Stone Memorial hosts 5AA runner-up Scott.
“We’re just going to go out and play Stone soccer,” Richard said. “There’s not a lot of change to the game plan at this point. I feel like we can come out with a win if we execute well. It’s going to be a battle for sure.”
Additional photos from Thursday’s championship available at www.crossville-chronicle.com.
