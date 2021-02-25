The Stone Memorial Panthers got back in the win column Tuesday evening, as they defeated Cookeville in the District 6AAA consolation round.
Tuesday’s contest saw 10 lead changes and ties.
Jack Eldridge led a balanced SMHS attack with 15 points, four rebounds and four assists. Matthew Bilbrey also scored in double-figures with 11 points.
Stone Memorial hit the ground running, scoring 21 first-quarter points to lead 21-9 after the opening eight minutes.
The early offensive burst sustained the Panthers through a dry second period in which they scored only four points, resulting in a 25-all tie at halftime.
The third period remained tight as Stone Memorial led 43-41 going into the final frame.
Stone Memorial held off a late Cookeville push to win by a final score of 54-51.
The Panthers will travel to East Hamilton on Saturday for the first round of the Region 3AAA tournament with tipoff at 6 p.m. CST.
Stone Memorial (54): Jack Eldridge 15, Matthew Bilbrey 11, Will Hecker 9, Zach Boyd 5, Dylan Whittenburg 4, Kaleb McCoy 4, Chris Coudriet 4, Riley Day 2
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.