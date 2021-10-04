Stone Memorial soccer capped off a dominant week on Thursday with an impressive 9-0 victory at Upperman.
Lady Panther Lilly Boston scored three goals in the win, her second consecutive game with a hat trick after posting one on Tuesday against White County.
Boston kicked off Thursday’s scoring with a penalty-kick goal, followed by Haley Suggs finding the back of the net in the same fashion to put SMHS up 2-0.
Serenity Peters got in on the action, scoring the game’s third goal.
Suggs and Boston combined to score the game’s next four goals, putting SMHS ahead 7-0.
Khloee Fagan scored goal No. 8 before Sarah Miller capped off the game with her score, making the final tally 9-0 in favor of Stone Memorial.
The Lady Panthers host district foe DeKalb County on Tuesday and travel to Lenoir City to close out the regular season on Thursday, Oct. 7.
