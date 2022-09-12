Stone Memorial football picked up their biggest win of the season Friday as they traveled to Monterey and left with an 18-7 victory.
“They’re a tremendous football team that I’ve got so much respect for,” said SMHS head coach Derik Samber. We put more film in this week than ever.”
The non-region win improves Stone Memorial to 4-0 this season.
“It felt a lot like last year’s game,” Samber added. “We came in wanting to make a statement, and wanted to prove something. Monterey does a great job across the board.”
The biggest play of Stone Memorial’s season came with 13 seconds remaining in the game.
Leading 12-7 and facing a fourth-and-one at the Monterey 33-yard line, Samber and the Panthers had multiple options: a short punt trying to pin Monterey deep, a long field goal most colleges wouldn’t try or running against a loaded box of 11 Monterey defenders.
Or they could throw the ball, risking an interception or incompletion to give the Wildcats the ball at the 33-yard line.
Who would throw the ball given those odds?
Stone Memorial would, and the decision resulted in a game-sealing touchdown as SMHS quarterback Hunter Heavilon hit Nick Osmun unguarded on the right sideline for a 36-yard touchdown pass.
“No risk it, no biscuit?” Samber said. “I knew they were going to load up to stop the run. That’s a senior quarterback, and you trust him to make the right decision and do what he needs to do with the ball.”
Osmun slipped past all 11 Monterey defenders for an uncontested reception and touchdown.
“I saw the blitz on the defense, and I thought ‘all right, I’ve got a shot,’” he said.
The touchdown sealed Stone Memorial’s 18-7 victory over a high-powered Monterey offense led by the school’s all-time leading rusher, Mason Bowman.
“Monterey really brought it; our defense has been stout against the run all year,” Samber said. “We’ve seen a lot of big challenges in the run game. This was the biggest one, though.”
The win was a statement for SMHS’ defense, who gives up less than 10 points per game.
“Our defense came in with a strong mentality,” said senior linebacker Brady Lane, who had 15 tackles Friday. “We’ve not been respected like we should be. We came in with a lot of energy to show we’re one of the better defenses in the state.”
Offensively, Heavilon went 12-16 for 173 yards and two touchdowns through the air and posted 112 rushing yards and a TD on the ground.
Kaleb Flowers had another stellar performance at receiver, hauling in six catches for 92 yards.
Preston Mayberry had one catch, but he made it count as it was for a 27-yard touchdown.
Osmun’s lone catch Friday was his 36-yard touchdown grab to seal the win.
Houston Woody had 55 rushing yards in the win.
Stone Memorial started the game strong as their defense forced a three-and-out. On the offense’s second play from scrimmage, Heavilon rushed 78 yards down the right sideline for a touchdown to give SMHS a 6-0 lead with 9:02 left in the first quarter.
“We executed the way it was drew up, and it was a touchdown,” Samber said.
Both defense put on strong performances throughout most of the first half until the Panthers put together an 87-yard drive that was capped off by a 27-yard touchdown pass from Heavilon to Mayberry, giving the Panthers a 12-0 halftime lead.
After a scoreless third quarter, the Panthers held their 12-0 lead with five minutes to go in the fourth quarter.
With the game on the line, Monterey converted a fourth-and-four pass for a 33-yard touchdown pass with 4:43 remaining to cut SMHS’ lead to 12-7.
“They scored on a little dump pass,” Samber said. “Great call by them.
“Before that, we got down to the one, took a penalty then fumbled the football,” Samber added. “We should’ve been up 18 or 19-0, and never would’ve been in that situation. We’re leaving points on the field all year.”
Holding a five-point lead with Monterey holding momentum, the Panthers faced their biggest possession of the season.
“You can’t panic; what do you have to do now and do next?” Samber said. “We had our offense ready and knew the exact approach we were going to take.”
Stone Memorial ran the ball effectively, draining the clock to 13 seconds, setting up Osmun’s game-sealing catch to give the Panthers an 18-7 victory.
“It feels great to know we’re respected,” Osmun said.
The road gets no easier for the 4-0 Panthers as AP Top 10 Upperman travels to Crossville for a Region 4-4A showdown Friday.
“They’re a tremendous football team and have earned all their accolades,” Samber said. “The challenges have just been getting bigger.
“It’s a test, and we’ve earned the right to be there.”
Upperman at Stone Memorial is scheduled to kick off at 7 p.m. with pregame food trucks and tailgating festivities starting at 5.
SMHS at Monterey photos available online at www.crossville-chronicle.com.
