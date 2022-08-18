Volleyball season is in full swing at Stone Memorial High School, where the Lady Panthers opened their season with wins at White County and Whitwell.
The Lady Panthers defeated White County, 3-1, on Monday before taking down Whitwell in five sets on Tuesday.
At White County
It’s not how you start; it’s how you finish.
After losing the first set by nine points Monday afternoon, the Lady Panthers won the next three straight for a season-opening victory at White County.
“I’m so proud of them,” said Stone Memorial head coach Tori Permenter. “Coming out of the first set like we did, we had a lot of errors. The girls showed me tonight they’re mentally tough and can win close games.”
Sophia Johns and Emma Slone led the SMHS defense with 20 digs, while Johns added 18 assists.
Offensively, Amy Gunderson led with nine kills, followed by seven kills and four aces from Hailee McDonald.
The Lady Panthers were slow out the gate, falling in the first set 25-16.
“I think we were nervous the first set,” Permenter said. “We talk about serve-receive errors being a make-or-break factor, and we had about eight in that first set.”
Stone Memorial settled in for the second set, winning 25-19 to tie the contest at one set each.
Winning the crucial third set proved to be a monumental early-season challenge that the Lady Panthers were prepared for as they won it 31-29.
“That third set going to 31, that’s every volleyball player’s dream to finish a set like that,” Permenter said. “We haven’t beat White County in three years, so to start our season like this is a good morale boost.”
Stone Memorial was a point away from losing the set, 29-28, before a Warriorette error and Gunderson kill put SMHS up 30-29.
The game-deciding point came via White County error to put SMHS up in sets 2-1.
Stone Memorial led by as many as eight points (21-13) in the fourth set before White County trimmed the deficit to four points at 24-20.
The momentum would be short-lived as McDonald sealed the victory with a kill to give SMHS the 25-20 set victory and overall 3-1 win.
“We ended that fourth set with zero serve-receive errors, and that’s the difference,” said Permenter.
“Our defense stepped up; without our defense, our offense couldn’t get the amount of kills they did.”
At Whitwell
Stone Memorial fans had little time to recover from the drama as the Lady Panthers won in five sets at Whitwell on Tuesday.
SMHS took the first and third sets, 25-20 and 25-19, while Whitwell won the second and fourth, 25-19 and 27-25.
In the winner-take-all fifth set, Stone Memorial doubled up Whitwell, winning 15-7.
Gunderson matched her day one kill total with nine along with sophomore Kortney Headrick recording nine as well.
Senior Carey Garrison recorded seven kills and two aces, while Mikinzie Borngrebe had six aces.
Seven Lady Panthers hit double-digit digs, led by Johns with 19. Gunderson and Karys Wilson each had 12 along with 10 by Adyson Bennett Bailey Smith, Slone and Borngrebe.
The Lady Panthers hosted Warren County on Thursday and play in the Showdown at the Sunsphere in Knoxville this weekend.
Game one photos available online at www.crossville-chronicle.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.