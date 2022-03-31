The Stone Memorial High School volleyball team will host a volleyball camp for girls entering grades 4-8 this summer.
The camp will begin at 8 a.m. June 22-24 at SMHS. Fee is $60 per camper and is due by June 1.
Each camper will receive instruction in setting, passing, spiking, defense, offense and competitive play.
SMHS’ coaching staff and high school athletes welcome interested youth to attend and be taught one of the fastest-growing sports in the nation.
Register by June 1 at https://forms.gle/KJcVTMDpu3GVi4du8; or ask for a registration form at each Cumberland County elementary school.
Bring registration forms to Stone Memorial or mail registration forms to Stone Memorial High School, c/o Victoria Permenter, 2800 Cook Rd, Crossville, TN 38571.
