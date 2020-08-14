The return to volleyball next week brings heightened expectations for the Stone Memorial High School Lady Panthers.
“Regionals is an attainable goal,” said SMHS head coach Tori Permenter. “Our goal is to get to regions and get further than we did last year.”
The Lady Panthers also have their sights set on Murfreesboro and the state tournament.
“We can make it to sectionals,” Permenter added. “For AA volleyball we have the easiest road to state as far as not facing a lot of Nashville teams.
“Livingston made it last year, and I don’t see why one of our teams from our district can’t make it again.”
In order to make it deep in the postseason, the Lady Panthers will utilize returning talent.
Stone Memorial returns five contributors and will mix in new players to their rotation.
“Tessa Miller led our team in skill last year, so we’ll have our biggest offensive threat back,” said Permenter. “Kayle Davis will be taking on one of the setter roles along with Brooklyn Buck.”
Hayden Sims, a senior, will look to contribute offensively as a hitter.
“Hayden is hitting like I’ve never seen her do before,” Permenter added.
Buck will be joined in varsity rotation by two players familiar to Stone Memorial basketball fans.
“We’ve got Mattie Buck and Kenry Malone,” Permenter said. “We’re bringing over some good athletes that our district hasn’t seen.”
SMHS will adjust their offensive approach in 2020 as well, as they’ll be using a 6-2 setup.
“We’re running a new system this year with two setters instead of one,” Permenter said. “It’s better for this team because we have so many girls that can hit. Kayle is also a good hitter, and we didn’t want to take that away from her.
“We will always have three offensive weapons on the front row.”
The Lady Panthers are dialing back the total number of games on their schedule this season, a move that Permenter sees as beneficial.
“I don’t want to wear them out and work on their mentality,” she said. “We’ve got Rhea County, who we had two close matches with last year. The coaches up there are awesome. We’re going back to Kingston this year, and also White County.”
The new schedule builds in player and fan safety for the novel coronavirus.
“With the new schedule and COVID, we’re not traveling as much,” she added. “We’ve had to mark off the bleachers with blue tape to sit on. As far as the game itself, the teams won’t switch sides, and no handshakes after games.”
Stone Memorial’s season will get underway Tuesday with a trip to Smith County and a Thursday road contest at Upperman.
