Stone Memorial’s decorated girls basketball program had one more showing this weekend, as seniors Tessa Miller and Mattie Buck played under coach Mike Buck in the BCAT all-star games at Blackman High School.
“This was really fun, and I’m really proud of them,” said coach Buck on Saturday. “We made plays down the stretch.”
The trio was a part of the East Tennessee all-stars and won the tournament championship over the Middle Tennessee-North team in overtime.
East Tennessee all-star teammates include Miss Basketball winner Denae Fritz from Maryville, Grainger County’s Tori Rutherford, Northview Academy’s Campbell Penland, Seymour’s Maci Pitner and Maryville’s Aliyah Vananda.
This isn’t the team’s first rodeo; they all also played AAU basketball together for TN Flight Select under head coach Brent Stallings.
“It’s awesome to play again with them,” said Miller. “The last summer we got was shortened due to COVID, but our very last tournament we were undefeated. We played together one more time and finished our streak.”
Miller and Buck were thankful for one more chance to wear their Stone Memorial jersey.
“It’s awesome,” Miller added. “Of course we’re not with our normal teammates, but just to represent one more time means a lot to us. Getting that last win in this jersey was huge.”
“It’s pretty amazing,” said Mattie Buck. “I didn’t think I’d ever put it back on again. Even though it wasn’t our same teammates, it was an awesome trip.
I didn’t think I’d ever get to play with Tessa again. It was awesome and I’m going to miss her.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.