Basketball schedule updates are turning into an hourly occurrence.
The Stone Memorial Panthers and Lady Panthers have added a home contest with Oak Ridge this Tuesday, Dec. 15. The girls will tip off at 5:30 CST, followed by the boys at 7 p.m.
Oak Ridge competes in Class AAA's District 3.
Stone Memorial was originally scheduled to travel to York Institute on. Tuesday, but the Dragons were forced to cancel due to COVID-19 concerns.
