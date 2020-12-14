Basketball schedule updates are turning into an hourly occurrence.

The Stone Memorial Panthers and Lady Panthers have added a home contest with Oak Ridge this Tuesday, Dec. 15. The girls will tip off at 5:30 CST, followed by the boys at 7 p.m.

Oak Ridge competes in Class AAA's District 3.

Stone Memorial was originally scheduled to travel to York Institute on. Tuesday, but the Dragons were forced to cancel due to COVID-19 concerns.

