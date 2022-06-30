Stone Memorial High School’s annual boys basketball camp is scheduled for July 11-13 at SMHS.
Camp is open to boys entering second through eighth grade and costs $60, but $50 if more then one camper comes from the same household.
Registration is July 11 from 7-8 a.m.
SMHS head coach Neil Capps, assistants Jess Raby and Matt Troino and current and former players will work with campers on the following areas: defense, rebounding, passing, post play, guard play and shooting.
Each camper will receive and Panther camp T-shirt and will have the opportunity to earn prizes during camp games and daily competitions.
Those interested are asked to make checks payable to Stone Memorial Boys Basketball and mail to Stone Memorial High School c/o Neil Capps. 2800 Cook Rd, Crossville, TN 38571. Walks-ups on Monday morning are also welcome.
Those with questions can call Capps at 931-484-5767 or email nacapps33@yahoo.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.