A strong third quarter propelled the Stone Memorial Panthers to a 60-40 victory Saturday night over Clarkrange in non-district action.
“It’s one of the toughest environments we’ve played in over the years,” said SMHS coach Neil Capps. “They’ve got so much pride here at Clarkrange. They’re going to come compete.”
Clarkrange kept the first half competitive as the Buffaloes led 20-17 late in the second quarter. The Panthers were able to put up the last five points of the half to lead 22-20 at halftime.
Stone Memorial’s halftime adjustments were effective, as the Panthers outscored Clarkrange 20-5 in the third quarter to lead 42-25 after three periods.
“We got off to a slow start, and we kind of let that affect us,” Capps said. “In the second half, we were able to start getting the ball in the paint and get some easy looks. It’s amazing how when the ball starts going in, our shooters start settling in.”
The Panthers finished off their non-district win by a final score of 60-40.
“To come out of here with a 20-point win, I’m really tickled,” Capps added. “They play really hard and coach Rodney Pile does a great job.”
Zach Boyd finished with 17 points and six rebounds on 7-11 shooting to lead SMHS.
Hunter Wattenbarger also finished in double-figures with 16 points and eight rebounds.
The Panthers will return to action Tuesday night as they travel to District 6AAA foe White County.
Stone Memorial (60): Zach Boyd 17, Hunter Wattenbarger 16, Chris Coudriet 8, Jack Eldridge 4, Matthew Bilbrey 3, Dylan Whittenburg 3, Nathan Wyatt 3, Will Hecker 3, Andre Flores 2, Riley Day 1
