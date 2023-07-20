Stone Memorial High School Athletic Director Nathan Brown announced Thursday Brittany Bilbrey is the school's new softball coach, replacing Chasity Bohanan. She will be joined by assistant coaches Chris Wittenburg, Shaun Von Achen and her husband Zach Bilbrey.
Stone Memorial tabs Bilbrey as new softball coach
