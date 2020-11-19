Girls
A battle of 2020 state tournament teams saw Stone Memorial travel to Maryville on Tuesday, where the Red Rebels defended their home court against the Lady Panthers, 72-67.
The contest also featured Iowa State signee Denae Fritz of Maryville take on Stone Memorial’s Belmont signee, Tessa Miller.
Though Miller won the individual battle with 21 points, six rebounds and six assists, it was Fritz’ team that won the contest.
The teams were tied at 34 at halftime before Maryville took a 55-49 lead into the fourth quarter.
Stone Memorial made a late run, but was never able to catch Maryville and fell 72-67.
SMHS fell to 0-1 on the season before facing Webb on Thursday.
Photos, video and more from the Maryville and Webb games are available online at www.crossville-chronicle.com.
Stone Memorial (64): Tessa Miller 21, Mattie Buck 18, Katie Adkisson 11, Annah Goss 8, Keaton Freitag 6, Skylar Dishman 3
Boys
Few basketball teams in Tennessee saw a tougher opening night matchup than the Stone Memorial Panthers.
SMHS hit the road Tuesday night to face state tournament-qualifier Maryville, where the Red Rebels defeated the Panthers, 75-64.
Maryville jumped out to a 22-8 lead late in the first period, putting SMHS in a deficit for the duration of the evening.
The Red Rebels led Stone Memorial 36-26 at halftime.
Maryville expanded their lead to 19 (47-28) with 5:00 left in the third period before Stone Memorial settled in and cut the deficit to 56-41 going into the fourth quarter.
Maryville held off a final SMHS run to win by a final score of 75-64.
Senior Zach Boyd led the Panthers with 23 points.
SMHS’ boys travel to Science Hill this weekend to face the Hilltoppers.
Stone Memorial (64): Zach Boyd 23, Kaleb McCoy 12, Jack Eldridge 11, Will Hecker 8, Dylan Whittenburg 6, Riley Day 2
