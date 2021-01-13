Tuesday night was a successful one for Stone Memorial basketball, as the Panthers and Lady Panthers picked up double-digit victories over Rhea County to start District 6AAA play.
In girls action, the Lady Panthers hit 11 three-pointers on their way to an 82-33 victory. Four Lady Panthers (Katie Adkisson, Annah Goss, Tessa Miller and Skylar Dishman) scored in double-figures in the win.
In the boys game, a strong third quarter saw the Panthers pull away for a 60-40 victory over the Golden Eagles. Dylan Whittenburg led a balanced scoring effort with 12 points, followed by Chris Coudriet with 11 and Will Hecker at 10.
