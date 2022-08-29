Stone Memorial volleyball opened District 8AA volleyball play in style Thursday evening as they swept cross-town rival Cumberland County, 3-0.
“It’s a rivalry; both teams come ready to play, and we both play our best game when we play each other,” said SMHS head coach Tori Permenter. “We kept our composure; we knew coming in here it would be tight. It’s a tough atmosphere and our student section really showed up tonight. I’m really happy for our school.”
SMHS’ Kortney Headrick and Hailee McDonald led with six kills each, followed by Carey Garrison with five.
Headrick and Sophia Johns had four aces serving along with Garrison recording three.
Emma Slone and Bailey Smith each had 12 digs in the win.
Though Stone Memorial recorded the sweep 25-23, 25-23 and 25-18, Cumberland County didn’t make it easy on the Lady Panthers.
“We were down big in the first set and came back and won,” Permenter said. “We were making mistakes, but I’m proud of how we came back from those mistakes. We had to find us and find our game.”
Cumberland County led the first set 9-4 early before the Lady Panthers settled in and tied the contest at 19.
Stone Memorial broke through and took a 23-22 lead on back-to-back Amy Gunderson points before Headrick recorded two kills to give SMHS a 25-23 first-set win.
In the second set, Cumberland County held a 23-22 advantage off a Mallaree Woodard point before the Lady Panthers recovered and took a 24-23 lead on a Garrison kill.
“It’s Carey’s show and we’re just living in it,” Permenter said, “She had a lot of plays at the net and dominated. I couldn’t be more proud of her.”
A CCHS error gave Stone Memorial the 25-23 set two victory.
In the third set, holding a 21-17 advantage, Permenter called a Lady Panther timeout.
She told her team, “I know you’re going to win this set; go out there and finish.”
Finish they did as SMHS won 25-18 to complete the sweep.
Following the CCHS win, Stone Memorial went 7-2 in a weekend tournament at White County to improve to 11-6 overall.
“We’ve 7-0 in regular season games without tournament play,” Permenter said. “I like what I’m seeing, but we’ve got to be more consistent. Playing our game and not the opponent’s, which is hard in volleyball, is huge. If we can do that, I don’t see why we can’t have a really successful year.”
