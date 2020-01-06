SMHS boys take strong second-half defense for 61-46 win
The Stone Memorial Panthers gave up only 13 second-half points Saturday night, as they defeated their cross-town foe Cumberland County 61-46.
“We knew CCHS was going to come out and compete; they’re a well-coached team,” said SMHS coach Neil Capps after the game. “They weren’t going to give us anything easy.”
It was Cumberland County who controlled things early, as the Jets led 33-27 at halftime. Mason Wyatt had 14 first-half points for the Jets.
“We didn’t take care of the ball in the first half and didn’t defend very well,” Capps said. “At halftime, I challenged some kids to be better than what they’ve shown.”
The challenge worked, as Stone Memorial outscored CCHS 16-8 in the third period to take a 43-41 lead going into the final quarter.
SMHS’ lockdown defense held strong in the final period, as they held the Jets to only five points in the frame, giving the Panthers a 61-46 victory.
“Kids just stepped up,” Capps added. “The way they responded that second half, that was really night. We started moving the ball better and knocking down shots.”
Chris Coudriet led SMHS with 17 points on 7-11 shooting.
The win improves SMHS to 10-5 overall and gives them their fourth consecutive victory over the Jets. CCHS drops to 8-9 overall.
Stone Memorial (61): Chris Coudriet 17, Hunter Wattenbarger 14, Jack Eldridge 9, Andre Flores 8, Zach Boyd 6, Zach Street 5, Kaleb McCoy 2
Cumberland County (46): Mason Wyatt 11, Reese Dykes 9, Jackson Inman 9, Trystan Miller 7, Carson Conatser 5, Trevor Parsons 3, Devin Lane 2
Lady Panthers take fourth consecutive victory over Cumberland County, 76-43
The Stone Memorial Lady Panthers increased their winning streak over the Cumberland County Lady Jets to four Saturday, as SMHS won handily 76-43.
“There’s a lot of history here,” said SMHS head coach Mike Buck of the CCHS/SMHS rivalry. “It makes our 14th win of the year and fourth in a row over CCHS.”
Stone Memorial never trailed and led by as many as 35 in the victory. The Lady Panthers led 38-22 at halftime.
For the Lady Jets, this was the first matchup against Stone Memorial for a majority of their roster.
“Obviously, Stone Memorial has a very good team,” said CCHS coach Radhika Miller. “They have a lot of experience, size and talent. But I can’t deny the hard work of my team. The Lady Jets came out tonight and gave an effort I’m proud of.
“Several times we had four or five freshmen on the court at a time. Seven out of 10 were here watching the game last year.”
Though Stone Memorial won by 33 points and picked up their seventh consecutive victory, Buck sees room for improvement with the Lady Panthers.
“We try to hold ourselves to high standards, and the girls weren’t really pleased with how we played tonight,” Buck added.
Leading the way for Stone Memorial was the trio of Emma Capps, Tessa Miller and Annah Goss.
Capps posted 23 points, seven rebounds and four steals in the victory. Miller recorded 16 points, seven rebounds and four assists along with Goss contributing 18 points.
For Cumberland County, freshman Emery Baragona and Abby Houston led in the scorebook with 13 points each.
Stone Memorial improved to 14-1 overall with the victory, while Cumberland County drops to 4-11.
Stone Memorial (76): Emma Capps 23, Annah Goss 18, Tessa Miller 16, Katie Adkisson 7, Kimberlyn Cash 5, Keaton Freitag 4, Skylar Dishman 2, Chloe Roark 1
Cumberland County (43): Emery Baragona 13, Abby Houston 13, Grace Baldwin 8, Madison Buffkin 3, Beth Ann Brewer 2, Jorjabel Anderson 2, Tia Swallows 2
