Friday’s rematch between Cookeville and Stone Memorial saw a hot shooting night lead the Panthers past the Cavaliers, 74-63.
“I was tickled with our seniors tonight,” said SMHS head coach Neil Capps. “They competed and played with a lot of emotion. They went out on their home court the right way.
“The season’s not over, but I appreciate four years of competing and playing hard. They’re good kids.”
Seniority led the way for SMHS, as Jack Eldridge, Kaleb McCoy and Will Hecker posted double-figures in the win.
Hecker recorded 19 points and three assists to lead SMHS in scoring. McCoy followed close with 17 points, including four three-pointers.
Also in double-figures was Eldridge, who posted 13 points, five assists and three rebounds.
Senior Zach Boyd recorded nine points and four rebounds, and Chris Coudriet posted eight points and three rebounds.
After a back-and-forth first quarter, the Panthers held a 20-12 lead to end the frame.
Stone Memorial held their lead into halftime at 33-26.
The Panthers pushed their lead to double-digits after three quarters at 56-44.
Cookeville briefly trimmed Stone Memorial’s lead to six points (69-63) before the Panthers sealed the game from the free throw line to win 74-63.
“It was a big district game,” Capps said. “They’re a good team, and that’s a good win for us at home.”
Stone Memorial improves to 8-10 overall and 4-3 in District 6AAA play.
The Panthers will hit the road this week as they play at Clarkrange on Tuesday and return to district action Friday at White County.
Stone Memorial at Clarkrange girls is scheduled to tip off Tuesday at 6 p.m. with the boys game immediately following.
SMHS at White County will see the same start times.
Stone Memorial (74): Will Hecker 19, Kaleb McCoy 17, Jack Eldridge 13, Zach Boyd 9, Chris Coudriet 8, Matthew Bilbrey 5, Dylan Whittenburg 2, Riley Day 1
