District 8AA volleyball action returned to Crossville Thursday afternoon, where the Stone Memorial Lady Panthers swept their cross-town rival Cumberland County, 3-0.
Leading the way for the Lady Panthers was the duo of Tessa Miller and Hayden Sims, who combined for 24 kills in the district match. Miller posted 14 along with Sims’ 10.
Stone Memorial dominated from the opening serve as they won the first set 25-14.
In the second, CCHS made a late push but the Lady Panthers ultimately took the set 25-17.
In the third and final set, Stone Memorial sealed their victory with a 25-13 win, taking the match 3-0.
The win completes the series sweep of Cumberland County for SMHS, as they defeated the Lady Jets at Cumberland County High School 3-0 on Aug. 25.
Stone Memorial hit the road for a non-district match against Kingston Monday afternoon and hosts Upperman on Tuesday before taking a week off.
Tuesday, Sept. 22 will see a trp to White County before a Thursday, Sept. 24 trip to district favorite Livingston Academy.
SMHS will close the regular season at home vs. Rhea County on Oct. 1.
For Cumberland County, two home district matches are on the schedule this week as they host Livingston Tuesday and Upperman Thursday.
Next week will see Cumberland County host White County on Monday and travel to Livingston on Tuesday before closing the week at Sequatchie County.
Photos and videos from Thursday’s match and future games is available online at www.crossville-chronicle.com.
