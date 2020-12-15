Stone Memorial hosted Oak Ridge on the hardwood Tuesday night approximately 27 hours after the contest was scheduled, and split with the Wildcats.
SMHS senior Tessa Miller's 36-points led the Lady Panthers to an 82-67 victory over Oak Ridge to give the Lady 'Cats their first loss of the season.
In boys action, Stone Memorial battled Oak Ridge late before eventually falling, 66-62.
