In their first contest since last Tuesday, the Stone Memorial Panthers and Lady Panthers split their District 6AAA contest at Cookeville Monday night.
The Class AAA No. 8 Lady Panthers defeated the Lady Cavs 55-45, followed by the Panthers falling to the Cavaliers 62-46.
Girls
Monday’s contest wasn’t pretty, but ultimately it was a win as SMHS won a defensive battle 55-45.
Tessa Miller and Emma Capps led the way offensively, as the Division-I duo combined for 40 of Stone Memorial’s 55 points. Miller had 22 points, nine rebounds and three assists, while Capps hit four three-pointers on her way to 18 points.
A strong second quarter gave SMHS the cushion they needed, as the Lady Panthers led 32-17 at halftime.
The victory improves SMHS to 23-2 overall and 7-0 in District 6AAA play. SMHS hosted Clarkrange Tuesday and hosts White County Friday.
Stone Memorial (55): Tessa Miller 22, Emma Capps 18, Mattie Buck 5, Katie Adkisson 3, Keaton Freitag 3, Chloe Roark 2, Annah Goss 2
Boys
A strong fourth quarter by the Cavaliers was too much for SMHS, as the Panthers fell 62-46 to drop to 16-9 overall and 4-3 in District 6AAA play.
Cookeville led 35-30 after three quarters and outscored SMHS 27-16 in the fourth period for the win.
Stone Memorial (46): Will Hecker 12, Zach Street 10, Zach Boyd 6, Dylan Whittenburg 5, Jack Eldridge 5, Hunter Wattenbarger 5, Riley Day 3
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.