Stone Memorial soccer split their last week of games as they defeated Oliver Springs last Thursday, 9-0 before falling to Lenoir City, 6-0.
In the Oliver Springs game, Lady Panthers Lilly Boston and Emma Thompson each recorded a hat trick with three goals each.
Senior Haley Suggs scored two goals in the win while Shelby Vitous and Brittani Harbin each had one goal.
After falling to Lenoir City, Stone Memorial sits at 8-7-1.
The Lady Panthers faced region foe Kingston on Thursday and host Upperman on Thursday, Sept. 15.
Photos from the Oliver Springs victory are available online at www.crossville-chronicle.com.
