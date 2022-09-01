The Stone Memorial Lady Panthers picked up a win and a draw this week, defeating district foe Upperman 10-1 Tuesday evening and tying powerhouse CAK 1-1 on Monday.
Upperman
District 6AA play is off to a strong start for the Lady Panthers as they defeated Upperman Tuesday evening, 10-1.
Emma Thompson recorded a hat trick, scoring three goals in the mercy-rule win.
Lilly Boston, Shelby Vitous and Haley Suggs each had two goals, along with one from Ellie Strong.
Five of Stone Memorial’s goals came in the first 20 minutes as they held a 5-0 halftime advantage.
The Lady Panthers took 27 total shots with 16 on goal compared to one shot on goal by Upperman.
CAK
A thorn in Stone Memorial’s side was conquered Monday evening, sort of.
The Lady Panthers tied CAK, 1-1, snapping a 10-game SMHS losing streak to the four-time state champion Warriors.
Stone Memorial’s goal came midway through the first half as Vitous scored on a highlight-reel shot from outside the box, giving the Lady Panthers a 1-0 advantage.
CAK would quickly answer with a goal of their own, tying the game at 1-1 shortly before halftime.
In the second half, SMHS keeper Kailee Waldo and the Lady Panther defense pitched a shutout of CAK, ending the non-district game in a 1-1 tie.
Stone Memorial is currently 4-2-1 overall. The Lady Panthers hosted Oliver Springs on Thursday and travel to Lenoir City on Tuesday.
Photos from the CAK game available online at www.crossville-chronicle.com.
