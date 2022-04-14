One hundred minutes weren’t enough Tuesday as Stone Memorial defeated Cumberland County on penalty kicks after two overtimes in District 6AA soccer play.
SMHS won the penalty kicks 5-4 after the teams tied 1-1 through two overtimes.
The Panthers’ win comes just four days after CCHS won at Stone last Friday, 1-0.
“This is everything we prepared for, and we did it on their field,” said SMHS head coach Dan Richard. “CCHS beat us at home, so in our book, we’re tied. We still have work to do. This is a big win for us, but this is just a start.”
Tuesday’s win by the Panthers snapped a six-game losing streak to Cumberland County spanning back to 2018. CCHS also had an impressive 19-game regular-season district winning streak broken that dated back to 2019.
“It feels great to know we came out and were able to fight and claw and end this streak to this team,” said SMHS senior keeper Gavin Potter. “I’ve played with and against a few of their seniors. They (CCHS) have a great program and great coaching staff, and they’re going to go far this year, just like we are.”
Tuesday’s game saw each defense withstand multiple shots on goal from the respective offenses.
Cumberland County struck first with 6:32 left in the first half as Juan Donis scored off a rebound to put CCHS up 1-0 at the break.
“We got scored on with a few minutes left in the first half, and that put us a little behind,” Richard said. “That put us on our heels, but we’ve been there before. The guys really came together.”
Stone Memorial’s answer came on a highlight-reel goal from captain Calvin Galan with 27:05 left, as he headed a ball in off a corner kick to tie the game at one each.
“It was a great corner with a lot of power, then Calvin decided to be Superman and put that ball in the net with his head,” Richard said. “It was beautiful.”
Galan’s goal would be the last in regulation as the contest went to overtime, tied at 1-1.
Though both had opportunities, neither scored during the two 10-minute sudden-death overtime periods.
After sudden death comes penalty kicks, where each team trades one-on-one shots against the keeper in front of the goal in a best-of-five format.
It was Stone Memorial who prevailed during PKs, 5-4, with Potter recording two saves during the shootout including the game-winning final stop.
“PKs are the hardest thing in sports,” Potter said. “It’s not meant for the goalie to succeed. Out there you have to recognize patterns, and I recognized they kept trying to the middle and took a chance on the last one. As soon as it hit my hands, I knew it was over.”
Potter, a senior college football signee with Sewanee, has anchored the Panther defense for years.
“Gavin gives 300% every time he’s out there,” Richard said. “He’s the foundation and the last line of defense.”
Stone Memorial improves to 5-2-2 overall this season and 4-1 in District 6AA play.
“Our goal is to go beyond the district,” Richard said. “We’ve talked about that since last year. We found our way early against some tough teams, but none at the caliber of CCHS.”
SMHS traveled to DeKalb County on Thursday and hits the road to Smith County on Monday.
Cumberland County falls to 5-2-2 overall and 5-1 in district play.
The Jets hosted Livingston Academy on Thursday and host Kingston on Tuesday.
Photos from Tuesday’s SMHS at CCHS game are available online at www.crossville-chronicle.com.
