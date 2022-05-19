The best season in Stone Memorial soccer history came to a close Tuesday night as the Panthers fell in the Region 3AA semifinals to Scott, 2-1.
Tuesday’s game follows the Panthers winning the program’s first-ever district championship last Thursday, an effort led by the SMHS senior class.
“The senior group was able to push out the ‘you can’t’ and the ‘you’ve never done’ and were able to look beyond where their predecessors had been,” said SMHS head coach Dan Richard. “They overcame more than anyone that’s playing a sport. They did it as a team.”
Stone Memorial soccer seniors include Ethan Lynch, Calvin Galan, Gavin Potter, Jake Shada, Phillip Garrett and Simone Azzani.
“The seniors set the bar hight, and we’ve got a large number of juniors that play a lot,” Richard said. “It’s a new point that we have to build from.”
In Tuesday’s semifinal, Stone Memorial scored first as Jake Shada found the back of the net on a rebound to put SMHS up 1-0 with 11:27 left until halftime.
The second half was all Scott as they scored two goals, the first coming on a penalty kick with 31:05 left and the second with 20:09 remaining to win 2-1.
Stone Memorial finishes the season at 14-3-2 overall and District 6AA champions.
Photos from Tuesday’s semifinal are available online at www.crossville-chronicle.com.
