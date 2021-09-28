Friday was homecoming done right for the Stone Memorial Panthers as they overpowered York Institute for a 29-0 victory.
“It’s a good way to start the second half of the season,” said Stone Memorial head coach Derik Samber. “We got a homecoming win, and that’s behind us.”
The Panthers spread the production around Friday as four Panthers had their hand in a touchdown: Hunter Heavilon, Braden Looper, Houston Woody and Bear Eldridge.
Stone Memorial found the end zone on each of their first two drives, both plays coming from 15-yards out. QB Heavilon rushed in for the first one before Woody caught a TD pass on the second to give SMHS a quick 15-0 lead in the first period.
“York had been really competitive in every ball game, and we didn’t want them to hang around,” Samber said. “To score on our first two drives was important.”
In the second quarter, QB Looper hit Eldridge on a pass that he took 51-yards to the house for a touchdown, giving the Panthers a 22-0 halftime lead.
“We executed well and were efficient in the passing game,” Samber said. “Hunter was 4-6 and Braden was 4-7. We completed a couple of our shot plays. We had five different guys carry the ball well, too.”
Early in the second half, the SMHS special teams found the scoreboard as Jake Shada blocked a punt that Woody returned for a touchdown, his second of the evening.
“Five out of six games we’ve had a defensive or special teams touchdown,” Samber said. “Any time you can get points from somewhere other than offense, you’re doing something right.”
The Panthers took their foot off the gas the rest of the second half and cruised to a 29-0 victory.
SMHS is now 4-2 overall and returns to Region 4-4A play this Friday when they host cross-town rival Cumberland County at 7 p.m.
