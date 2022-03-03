Stone Memorial High School football senior Gavin Potter has turned four years of hard work into a college football opportunity, as the lineman recently signed with The University of the South, commonly known as Sewanee.
“It’s insane,” Potter said at his Tuesday signing ceremony at SMHS. “I never thought I’d be in a position to play college football. Through hard work and determination, I was able to put it together and achieve a dream that not many people get to experience.”
Potter, a 6-foot-4-inch 280-pound lineman, signed with the Tigers to play defensive line.
“Everybody is looking for big kids,” said SMHS head coach Derik Samber. “He’s a great combination of a big, athletic kid that has tremendous grades. If you’ve got those things going for you, these are the opportunities that are open; a tremendous education and the opportunity to play four more years of football.”
Along with his college-level size and athleticism, Potter looks to bring more to the table.
“My coachability, my willingness to learn and my all-around intensity,” he said on his best attributes. “I’m always upbeat and try to make big plays. I’ll play any position on a field if I need to. A coach will never have me talk back or catch me not doing a drill. I love to learn and get better.”
Sewanee was an easy choice for Potter.
“Sewanee was a great fit for me, especially academically,” he said. “I’m going to be majoring in biochemistry and minoring in German. I’ll eventually move into the pre-med program. It’s a great school on a beautiful campus with a great football pro-gram. I’d start now if I could.”
Getting attention from the Tigers took effort from multiple angles.
“A lot of it, Gavin did it himself,” Samber said. “He went to camps and put himself out there. I can’t emphasize the grades enough. He’s pushing almost a 4.0, and it takes that to even get into Sewanee.
“Gavin’s a great kid,” Samber added. “It seems like five years in the making. My first year here, he volunteered with film as an eighth grader. That kind of attitude of being willing to work and put in extra time is what got him to this point.”
There’s a long list of people to thank who contributed to Potter’s journey.
“Obviously my mother and father, raising a man of my size isn’t easy,” he said. “It’s expensive paying for food and it’s very time consuming getting me to games and practices. My grandparents push me to be the best person I can be. There’s so many friends and teammates who continue to support me and push me. There’s so many people to thank, and I’m going to try and make you proud.”
Potter has some simple advice for younger athletes looking to play college sports.
“Keep up on your grades, be at school and be at practice,” he said. “If you can do those three things, you can make it. You can do it if you put your mind to it. Even if you don’t get offered to play sports, you can get scholarships academically.”
Potter is the second college signee for the Panthers under Samber, following Grant Finley from last season.
“That’s the kind of culture we want,” Samber said. “College football isn’t for everybody; it’s almost like a job. We want to put these opportunities in front of our kids, and we have the kind of kids that go above and beyond to get college’s attention.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.