The first statewide girls basketball polls have the Stone Memorial Lady Panthers near the top.
SMHS comes in at No. 2 overall behind only Region 3AAA foe Bradley Central. Stone Memorial is currently 12-1 overall this season.
The full rankings are below:
1. Bradley Central
2. Stone Memorial
3. Riverdale
4. Bearden
5. Brentwood
6. Blackman
7. Coffee County
8. Farragut
9. Lebanon
10. Sevier County
White County also received 15 votes, placing them just outside the top 10.
