A trip to the Glass House for the Stone Memorial Panthers is now one win away.
SMHS will have a shot at the TSSAA state basketball tournament thanks to a crucial Region 4AAA tournament semifinal victory Tuesday evening over Lincoln County, 65-56.
Tuesday’s win advances the Panthers to Thursday’s Region 4AAA championship against Page and automatically qualifies SMHS for Monday’s Class AAA sectional against either Fulton or Austin East.
A win Monday sends the Panthers to the state tournament.
“I’m happy for our seniors and kids,” said SMHS head coach Neil Capps. “I’ve got a bunch of fighters; they’re undersized but they have a ton of heart, determination and grit.
“Where they came from in the preseason, and to be able to fight through the struggles of this year is big,” Capps added. “The best thing about this group is they are coachable. I demand the best out of them, but they’re very tough mentally.”
Tuesday's semifinal victory over Lincoln County came in a hostile environment at Tullahoma High School, where the tournament championship will also be held on Thursday.
“I love it,” said senior Dylan Whittenburg on the crowd. “It gives me so much more motivation and it’s so fun.”
Junior guard Matthew Bilbrey has been on a tear in the postseason, and his hot streak continued with 23 points and four rebounds in the semifinal win.
Freshman Cade Capps did it all as he recorded a double-double with 16 points, 10 rebounds and 2 assists.
Preston Mayberry recorded 10 points along with 9 points and 5 rebounds from senior Dylan Whittenburg.
Brady Lane was big on the boards as well, recording four points and six rebounds.
Though Lincoln County shot a higher field goal percentage (46.7% compared to 35.7%), the Panthers out-rebounded the Falcons 31-26, 14 of the rebounds coming on the offensive end for SMHS.
The first half saw Stone Memorial get off to a hot start, but Lincoln County quickly took over in the second period.
“It was tough from the very beginning,” Whittenburg said. “We had three players with two fouls sitting on the bench in the second quarter.”
After SMHS took a 15-10 first-quarter lead, the Falcons outscored the Panthers 18-7 in the second quarter to lead 28-22 at halftime.
“We had kind of a rough first half, and got things going in the second half,” Capps said. “We finished strong.”
Early in the third, Lincoln County led by as many as nine points (36-27) before a 13-4 Panther run capped off by a Bilbrey three-pointer with 2:53 left in the period knotted the game at 40 points each.
Stone Memorial held a one-point advantage, 47-46, going into the fourth quarter.
With the game tied at 49 with 4:47 left, SMHS guard Blake Holt finished an and-one to give the Panthers a 52-49 advantage. The Panthers never let go of their lead from that point on.
Stone Memorial held off the Falcons defensively and was efficient both offensively and at the free-throw line to close out the game by a final score of 65-56.
“We were 20-22 from the free-throw line, and 14-15 in the fourth quarter,” Capps said. “That’s how you end games. We were able to execute and really wind the clock. When we got a five-point lead, I wanted them to have to guard for long periods of time.”
Whittenburg went 5-6 from the charity stripe in the fourth quarter.
“I wasn’t even thinking about missing them, I just knew they were going in,” he said. “But to even put me in that situation, a lot of people stepped up. Cade in the first quarter got a bunch of buckets. Matthew got tons of steals, and Preston Mayberry hit two threes in the first half.”
The win sets up Thursday’s Region 4AAA championship against Page, who defeated White County in the other semifinal game on Tuesday.
Page is currently 16-13 overall.
“We’ve got one day to get ready,” Capps said. “We have a tall task, and it’s really going to test our mental toughness. We’ve just got to go play.”
Regardless of Thursday’s outcome, Stone Memorial will play in a do-or-die Class AAA sectional game Monday afternoon. A Thursday win would mean SMHS hosts the loser of Austin East vs. Fulton; a Thursday loss would see the Panthers travel to that game’s winner.
“It’s a great feeling; it’s been four years since the guys made the substate,” Whittenburg added. “Now, in my senior year, I’m part of it.”
Stone Memorial (65): Matthew Bilbrey 23, Cade Capps 16, Preston Mayberry 10, Dylan Whittenburg 9, Brady Lane 4, Blake Holt 3
