Playing in the state basketball tournament is a dream seldom realized for most high school athletes.
But for the Stone Memorial Panthers, it’s reality.
SMHS punched their ticket to the TSSAA Class AAA state tournament Monday evening as they defeated Austin-East in the sectional round, 63-44.
“I’m just so happy for my guys,” said SMHS head coach Neil Capps. “Especially for our seniors, P.J. Barnes and Dylan Whittenburg. Their level of leadership this year on and off the court has been impeccable.
“This is one of the most coachable groups of young men I’ve ever had.”
Capps added, “I’m thankful for every player; my staff of coach Jess Raby, Matt Troino and Travis Isaacson; for our trainer, Chad Crain; and thankful for the support we had here tonight.”
A crowd of more than 1,000 people witnessed the historic victory by the Panthers.
“We had a wonderful crowd and student section,” Capps said. “They were from the floor to the top wall. It was an unbelievable environment.
“A whole community came together, and it was a wonderful spectacle to see.”
The rocking atmosphere benefited the Panthers.
“We feed off the atmosphere,” Barnes said. “Not only our students, but our entire community is backing us in going to state. It’s really special.”
“It was amazing,” added Whittenburg. “People started showing up at 4 o’clock trying to reserve seats. We came out and there wasn’t an open spot anywhere on the home side.
“Our student section did a great job. That was the loudest I’ve ever seen this gym.”
Whittenburg led the Panthers with 19 points on 5-6 shooting, including 4-4 from three-point range and 5-5 from the free-throw line, along with 4 rebounds and two assists.
SMHS freshman Cade Capps made his presence felt, recording 18 points and 9 rebounds in the substate win.
Preston Mayberry and Matthew Bilbrey also hit double-figures as Mayberry had 13 points and Bilbrey recorded 11.
Despite the 19-point victory, Stone Memorial trailed by as many as seven points (32-25) late in the second quarter.
“They’ve got alligator blood in them,” coach Capps said. “We got a little down in a little funk in that second quarter and they just fought through it. They competed their tails off, and we had great bench energy.”
Stone Memorial led 15-11 after one quarter, but it was Austin-East who held the 32-28 halftime advantage.
“We were able to get out to a decent lead in the first quarter, but AE made some big shots,” Capps added.
“After the first quarter, we kind of relaxed, and Austin-East wanted it more in that second quarter. At halftime we challenged them; we’ve got to rebound. In the second half, a whole new group showed up. We rebounded and competed so hard. It’s what they’ve done all year, especially the last month and a half.”
Stone Memorial came out in the third quarter hot and grabbed a 42-36 lead midway through the period, but the Roadrunners trimmed the gap to 45-41 by the end of the quarter to set up a dramatic fourth period.
“I had full confidence in my team,” Barnes said. “We were down at halftime, but we’ve been down plenty of times this season. "As soon as that fourth-quarter hit, I knew we were going to the state tournament.”
The drama quickly subsided as the Panthers outscored Austin-East 18-3 in the final eight minutes to win by a final score of 63-44.
“I looked up with about 1:20 left, and we were up 16 and really controlling the game,” Capps said on when he knew they’d closed the game out. “They (AE) were struggling to get a shot off. It set in, and I was really happy to get some of the guys in that don’t go in the game as much so they can experience that.”
As the final buzzer sounded, Stone Memorial’s dream of a state tournament berth came to fruition.
“That’s something you dream of as a kid; going to the state tournament, especially your senior year,” Barnes said. “It’s going to be special, especially for Dylan and me.
"All the work and effort and time are worth it,” he added. “Four years of doing this was 100% worth it solely off that one buzzer.”
Stone Memorial (63): Dylan Whittenburg 19, Cade Capps 18, Preston Mayberry 13, Matthew Bilbrey 11, Blake Holt 2
The state tournament trip is the third in the 16-year history of Stone Memorial High School boys basketball. The previous two appearances came in 2011 and 2012.
“It’s impressive how many necks of former players I hugged tonight,” Capps said. "So many former guys have those experiences came out to support. It means something to have that ‘Stone Memorial’ on your chest. It puts a bullseye on you sometimes. We’re proud of our program and the many years of work that have been put in. There are so many people to thank.”
Despite the program’s rich history, Stone Memorial wasn’t exactly a trendy pick to make the state tournament this season.
“The media picked us sixth, and the coaches had us third,” Capps added. “Our kids put a big chip on their shoulders and have been fighting ever since. That’s the great thing about team sports.”
“At the beginning of the year, everybody counted us out,” Whittenburg added. “We played with no pressure.”
Stone Memorial (21-10) was 2-5 to start the season and 7-7 coming out of Christmas break.
The Panthers hit their groove in January, going 14-3 after Christmas including a Region 4AAA championship vs. Page and Monday’s sectional win over Austin-East.
“We had a lot of struggle before Christmas, and I’m so thankful that they’re so coachable and mentally tough to fight through all that,” Capps said.
The TSSAA Class AAA boys state basketball tournament takes place next week at Middle Tennessee State University’s Murphy Center, also known as the “Glass House,” and features the final eight teams remaining in Class AAA.
Stone Memorial faces Bolton (8-17) in Tuesday’s quarterfinal round at 5:45 p.m.
A preview of Tuesday’s game will be available in the Tuesday edition of the Crossville Chronicle and online at www.crossville-chronicle.com.
Additional photos and video highlights from Monday night’s win are also available online.
