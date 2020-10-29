The 2020 high school football season’s final regular season week is here, and Stone Memorial will hit the road this Friday night to take on non-region foe Friendship Christian.
The Panthers enter Friday at 4-5 overall and are looking to finish the season at .500. Friendship Christian holds a 6-2 overall record with wins over Trousdale County, Grace Baptist, The King’s Academy, Grace Christian (Franklin), Mt. Juliet Christian and Webb School.
Friendship Christian looks to run the ball early and often, as the Commanders have two players averaging more than 70 yards per game: Drew Porter and Don Dunning.
Friendship Christian has only thrown for four touchdowns on the season compared to 21 rushes for scores.
Stone Memorial is coming off a 39-10 victory over Smith County in which quarterback Bryant Carter accounted for 346 all-purpose yards and four touchdowns.
Carter and the Panthers will need another strong performance to take down the Commanders.
After the regular season ends, Stone Memorial’s first-round playoff matchup is set in stone as the Panthers will travel to Class 4A No. 2 ranked Tullahoma, who is currently 9-0 and a potential state championship contender.
Kickoff for both contests is currently scheduled for 7 p.m.
