For the second consecutive year, the Stone Memorial Lady Panthers have advanced to the Region 4AA volleyball tournament after a second-place finish in the district tournament last week.
SMHS fell to Livingston Academy 3-1 in last Tuesday’s district championship match at Stone Memorial.
Region play will start Tuesday at 5:30 p.m. at Livingston Academy, where Stone Memorial will face District 7AA champion Signal Mountain. Livingston Academy will face Red Bank in the other semifinal contest afterwards.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.