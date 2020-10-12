SMHSLAVBTitle2-24.JPG

For the second consecutive year, the Stone Memorial Lady Panthers have advanced to the Region 4AA volleyball tournament after a second-place finish in the district tournament last week.

SMHS fell to Livingston Academy 3-1 in last Tuesday’s district championship match at Stone Memorial.

Region play will start Tuesday at 5:30 p.m. at Livingston Academy, where Stone Memorial will face District 7AA champion Signal Mountain. Livingston Academy will face Red Bank in the other semifinal contest afterwards.

Tags