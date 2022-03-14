Eight long days of waiting will end Tuesday evening for the Stone Memorial Panthers when they face Bolton High School in the TSSAA Class AAA state tournament quarterfinals at Middle Tennessee State University’s Murphy Center at 5:45 p.m.
“The guys are excited,” said SMHS head coach Neil Capps. “We at Stone Memorial want to be in the picture for the state tournament every year.”
The Panthers have used the week to work on themselves and prepare for Bolton.
“We gave them Tuesday off after a busy 10 days before that,” Capps said. “We’ve been back Wednesday through Friday. It was difficult to secure some videos on Bolton, but we did get a few of them.
“We worked on us on Wednesday and did a self-scout on Thursday,” he added. “On Friday, we went over Bolton.”
Friday’s practice looked different than usual for the Panthers, as it took place almost an hour away.
“We went over to Tennessee Tech for about an hour and a half,” Capps said. “Really just to shoot and practice in a bigger arena without a close backdrop. At MTSU, there’s nothing behind the goals but space. Hopefully, we got some work in there that will benefit us.”
The Panthers will lean on the guard trio of senior Dylan Whittenburg, junior Matthew Bilbrey and freshman Cade Capps offensively, who have led the team in scoring throughout the season. Whittenburg posted 19 points in last Monday’s sectional victory. Capps, who was also named Region 4AAA MVP, followed closely with 18 points.
Bolton enters the state tournament at 8-17 overall after defeating Ripley in the Class AAA sectional round, 53-52.
“Bolton has some big kids and two really good guards that are really going to attack us,” Capps said. “Defensively, they’re going to try and create chaos. We’ve been working on their pressure, and hopefully we’ll handle it.”
Bolton turned their season around after a bleak 0-9 start to make the state tournament. The Wildcats went 3-3 in postseason play, winning each elimination game to stay alive en route to Murfreesboro.
The Wildcats lean on guard Jamarius Carter, who’s absence early in the year contributed to the slow start.
Putting the state tournament into perspective is key for the Panthers.
“I’m not going to try and make them think it’s a normal tournament,” Capps said. “Every kid that’s ever played basketball wants to do this. We’ve gone and watched every year; everybody wants to be in the state tournament. We’re the only game in the state of Tennessee playing at that time.
“Not every team gets to do this,” Capps added. “This is only the third boys team in county history to ever go to the state tournament. There’s been a lot of basketball here.”
Capps has state tournament experience as an assistant under Mike Buck during the Panthers’ first two state tournament appearances in 2011 and 2012.
“I got to experience some of those protocols back then,” Capps said. “There’s a big difference when you slide over 18 inches over into that head coach’s chair. After Monday, I got over 50 congratulatory texts from friends in the coaching world.
“We’re not going to do anything different,” Capps said. “The kids are going to play hard. We’ve just got to control the emotion of the situation.”
Tuesday’s TSSAA Class AAA quarterfinal matchup between Stone Memorial and Bolton is scheduled for 5:45 at the Murphy Center in Murfreesboro.
Advanced tickets may be purchased through GoFan at https://gofan.co/app/events/520058?schoolId=TSSAA. All spectators ages 5 and older are required to purchase a ticket.
Updates from the game will be available online at www.crossville-chronicle.com and on Twitter at @crossvillenews.
