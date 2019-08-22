The brotherhood of football has a different meaning for the Stone Memorial Panthers this season.
Stone Memorial will kick off 2019 without junior Grant Bullock, who passed away Saturday due to injuries sustained in an ATV accident.
The Panthers went 9-2 last season, good for the Region 3-4A championship and a ranking in the Associated Press’ Class 4A top-10 list for a majority of the season. SMHS suffered a heartbreaking 30-29 overtime loss in the first round of the playoffs a season ago.
Though Stone Memorial lost a multitude of impactful seniors, new faces have made their presence known.
Sophomore quarterback Bryant Carter will make his second career start Friday, though Carter’s offseason growth can be measured both on the physically and mentally.
Returning to the football field for the first time since his middle school days will be running back Zach Street. The senior will be Stone Memorial’s feature back.
The Panther receiving corps has received a boost in the form of transfers Quincy Williams and Andre Flores. The duo will join senior Mason Hurd.
On the line, Isaiah Miller, Gabe Hamby, Blake Hall, Brian Hoover and Austin Gilmer are projected to start.
Stone Memorial’s stellar defense will be led by junior linebacker Grant Finley, lineman Cameron Dixon and defensive end Cedric Little.
ABOUT GRACE
Grace Christian’s offense loves to do two things: throw the ball, and throw the ball well.
Passing plays amount to a vast majority of the Grace offense, a stark difference from what most high school defenses are used to seeing.
The Rams compete in Division II-AA and posted a 5-6 record a season ago.
Coaching Grace Christian will be state-champion coach Rusty Bradley, who posts a 109-45 overall record.
Under center for Grace this season will be quarterback Cooper Riggs, who has the task of replacing noted QB Luke Kirby.
Kickoff for Grace Christian at Stone Memorial is scheduled for 7 p.m. CDT.
