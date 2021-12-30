An 11-day holiday layoff didn’t slow down the Stone Memorial Panthers as they picked up two tournament wins over Sequoyah and Maryville in the Maryville Christmas Classic.
Sequoyah
Stone Memorial opened tournament play with a 72-60 victory over Sequoyah on Tuesday.
The Panthers’ first post-Christmas opponent was no slouch, as the Chiefs entered the contest at 9-2 overall.
“Sequoyah is really good and really well-coached,” said SMHS head coach Neil Capps. “They’ve got a really good player in Dylan Stakley, averaging about 20 a game.
“Our goal was to run them off the line and take away their tempo,” Capps added. “They got rolling some, but we did a really nice job at defending. Down the stretch, we handled their pressure really well.”
Stone Memorial was led by impressive performances from junior guard Matthew Bilbrey, who scored 19 points, and freshman Cade Capps, who poured in 18 points and six rebounds.
Senior Dylan Whittenburg also scored in double figures with 14 points and eight rebounds.
“We had several that played well,” Capps said. “Matthew got off to a slow start but had a really big second half.
“Cade got off to a hot start but cooled off in the second half. Dylan came up with 14 big points, and he was steady throughout.
“A name that doesn’t always show up in the scorebook is Blake Holt. He had a fantastic day guarding their best player. We had a bunch of guys contribute, and I’d hate to leave anybody out.”
A hot first quarter from both teams saw Sequoyah lead at the end of the frame, 17-16.
SMHS was dialed in offensively in the second period, outscoring the Chiefs 20-10 in the quarter to lead 36-27 at halftime.
Cade Capps had 14 first-half points, including two three-pointers.
Sequoyah managed to stay within striking distance in the second half, cutting the Panther lead to five points (48-43) late in the third quarter.
SMHS quickly pushed their lead back to double figures (56-43) in the third period and never looked back, winning by a final score of 72-60.
Stone Memorial (72): Matthew Bilbrey 19, Cade Capps 18, Dylan Whittenburg 14, Blake Holt 8, Jayden Eldridge 6, Conner Bowman 4, Preston Mayberry 3
Maryville
An 18-point deficit wasn’t enough to hold down the Panthers on Wednesday as a monster second half led SMHS to a 77-75 win over the Rebels on their home court.
Cade Capps again put on a stellar performance, scoring 24 points in the victory.
Bilbrey poured in 17 points, followed by 15 from Whittenburg and 11 from Holt.
Maryville was poised to run away with a big victory as they led 24-13 after one quarter and 46-28 at halftime.
Four three-pointers in the third period helped spark the SMHS run as they trimmed Maryville’s lead to 58-51 going into the fourth quarter.
SMHS tied the game on a three-pointer with less than four minutes remaining and never let go of their lead down the stretch.
Maryville brought it to within one possession but got no closer as Stone Memorial won 77-75.
The Panthers played in the Maryville Christmas Classic championship Thursday evening against Fulton.
Results, photos and more from the game will be available online at www.crossville-chronicle.com.
Stone Memorial (77): Cade Capps 24, Matthew Bilbrey 17, Dylan Whittenburg 15, Blake Holt 11, Conner Bowman 7, Preston Mayberry 3
