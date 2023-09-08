The Stone Memorial High School tandem of quarterback Nick Osmun and receiver Jayden “Bear” Eldridge have combined for 17 catches and over 320 yards in three games this season. That’s a deadly combination for opponents as they have reached the end zone six times.
Well, Cumberland County’s Noah Repasky had a plan in place to take that threat away during last week’s Stone-CCHS King of the Mountain game at SMHS. He was able to get that done, but others stepped right up for Stone and fill the gaps as the Panthers beat the Jets, 35-0.
“It was a district shutout against a pretty competitive team,” said Stone coach Derik Samber. “Coach Repasky is doing a great job and the kids are playing hard. A shutout is big anytime you can get it.
“The big thing for us was they were triple-teaming Bear [Eldridge] in certain formations. So, we were really excited to also see two kids, Chris Hannah and Maddox Oquendo, that were injured last year, really step up. It is so good to get them involved, get them back in the offense and get them into the end zone.”
The win keeps Stone Memorial undefeated at 3-0, while Cumberland County falls to 1-2.
“Our kids are going to play hard every Friday night and they’re a gutsy group,” said Repasky said. “We’re just thin; we don’t have a lot of kids playing. That’s hard when you’re playing both offense and defense.”
After an exchange of possessions, dictated by interceptions from Cumberland County’s Adam Packett and Stone’s Preston Mayberry, the Panthers were able to get on the board first. Stone quarterback Osmun capped a 75-yard scoring drive with a 65-yard scoring strike to Max Oquendo. Tony Mauricio’s extra point was good and the Panthers led 7-0 with 3:55 to go in the first quarterback.
Cumberland County got the ball back and moved it down the field, giving the Panthers some frustrations. However, the Jets were forced to punt back to the Panthers. Stone took advantage of the opportunity and got back on the scoreboard when Osmun found Chris Hannah with a 17-yard touchdown pass. Mauricio’s kick made it 14-0 with 8:23 to go in the first half.
“Without getting in the weeds, they did some things schematically that we weren’t super prepared for,” Samber said of the Jets. “They’re run-centric for sure, but I thought we bottled that up pretty good. Their quarterback got loose on us a couple of times, but it took us a minute to adjust there in the first quarter.”
Stone Memorial tacked on two more scores before halftime. Osmun connected with Hannah again for the second time on the night. This time, the duo scored on a 15-yard scoring strike. Mauricio’s kick made it 21-0 with 3:53 on the clock.
After holding Cumberland County on its next possession, the Panthers struck again right before the intermission. This time Osmun called his own number and weaved his way through the defense for a 8-yard touchdown. Mauricio split the uprights to make it 28-0.
Stone Memorial had 441 yards of total offense, 297 yards on the ground and 144 through the air. Oquendo had eight carries for 144 yards and one touchdown. Osmun was 14 of 22 on the night.
“We had a pretty clean game offensively,” Samber said. “I know the scoreboard wasn’t a huge number. But we didn’t punt, and I think we only had two possessions in the second half. We scored on one and attempted a field goal on the other.”
The Jets tired to get a score late in the period behind the running of quarterback Bryson Wilson and tailback Darel Davis. But time ran out, and the teams left the field.
Cumberland County had 131 yards of offense, including 111 yards rushing. Davis led the way with 64 yards, and Wilson was 5 of 10 for 20 yards.
“We kind of hit a wall there halfway through the second quarter,” Repasky said. “We were heavy footed, a little sluggish, and against a good football team like Stone they’re going to make it hurt. But our kids didn’t quit, and I was proud of that.
“Stone didn’t do anything we didn’t work on. With 8 or 9 minutes to go in the half, we got heavy footed but our kids didn’t quit, they kept battling. They weren’t crossing our face on these routes on the first drive or two, and they were getting open more than they were early in the game. We got tired, and they kept their foot on the pedal.”
Stone Memorial closed out the scoring in the third period when Blayten Flowers ran it over from eight yards out. Mauricio’s kick was good.
Cumberland County will host Pickett County Sept. 8 for its first home game of the season. Kickoff is slated for 7 p.m.
Pickett County is 1-2 on the season with a victory over Sunbright, and losses to Oakdale and Red Boiling Springs.
Stone Memorial will head back on the road for a tough battle at White County in Sparta. Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. The Warriors are 2-1 overall and coming off a 42-35 loss to Cookeville.
“This crowd tonight was incredible,” Samber said.
“I am so passionate about football and the young men of Crossville. To see that reflected in the people in the seats tonight was great. It would mean so much to me personally and our kids to have that each and every week.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.