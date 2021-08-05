One of the most dominant high school football teams in Tennessee came to Crossville Tuesday as Stone Memorial hosted Anderson County.
“They’re really good,” said SMHS head coach Derik Samber. “They outplayed us, but there’s a reason we try to play teams like Anderson County. They’ve got probably the best passing game in the state.
“It prepares us,” Samber added. “Scrimmaging really good football teams like that exposes things in August that need to be fixed or tightened up so we can be ready to go by week one.”
The Panthers have been no stranger to good scrimmage competition. They’ve also faced Cookeville and Portland.
“We saw two good teams in our first scrimmage,” Samber said. “We set something up with Anderson County because they are one of the top handful of teams in our classification.”
Stone Memorial is two weeks away from their week one kickoff at Lenoir City, which gives Samber and the Panthers time to fine-tune things before week one.
“After Tuesday we made a coaching staff ‘to-do list,’ and the next two weeks are about us,” Samber said. “Those things that were exposed against Anderson County, and things that we need to install.”
The Panthers had multiple players step up during the scrimmage.
“Jordan Collins has been tremendous at linebacker,” Samber said. “Jack Delk has shown major improvements.
“Demarius Moore has been a standout on the defensive line,” Samber added. “Houston Woody looked pretty good defensively and had an explosive play offensively. Kyle Trentham has ran the ball well in two scrimmages.”
Stone Memorial won’t scrimmage Friday.
The Panthers will compete next week in Cumberland County High School’s football jamboree.
The Panthers kick off their regular season on the road this year as SMHS will travel to Lenoir City for a non-region contest on Friday, Aug. 20.
Photos from Tuesday’s scrimmage are available online at www.crossville-chronicle.com.
