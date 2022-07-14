Stone Memorial High School hosted its annual youth boys basketball camp earlier this week, drawing 50 kids to SMHS for three days of competition.
“It was a really good week of basketball and learning,” said SMHS head boys basketball coach Neil Capps. “It allows our current players to change roles and be in a coaching scenario.
“The kids really enjoyed it,” Capps added. “We’ve kept the same format for 11 years. It’s really centered around competing, whether that’s shooting leagues or our 5-on-5 tournament.”
Campers of the week include Easton Carroll, Paxton Carroll, Finn VanWinkle and Tristan Futrell.
Learning to compete isn’t the only thing the camp focuses on.
“The fundamentals of basketball are the most important aspect of it,” Capps said. “Being able to take it from a drill and implementing it in their game on their team. So many kids just want to play, but you’ve got to be really good at the fundamentals.”
