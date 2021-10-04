Stone Memorial High School honored late Cumberland County High School assistant coach Rocky Gora Friday prior to their contest with the Jets.
The Panthers football program gifted the Gora family with a wood-burn-
ed portrait of the late coach.
“I talked to (SMHS head coach) Derik Samber earlier in the week, and he asked if they could and how we’d like to approach it,” said CCHS head coach Noah Repasky.
“I thought it was awesome. Coach Rocky has coached a lot of kids over there and coached with some of their coaches. He was a big part of this community.”
Gora, who coached football in Cumberland County for more than 20 years, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, Sept. 11.
“I thought it was special that they reached out to honor him in a way that he’s deserving of,” Repasky added.
The portrait was produced by The Fire Within Wood Burnings and Creations, which is owned by SMHS assistant coach Jamie Smith.
