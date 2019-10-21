The Coordinated School Health Team at Stone Memorial High School is hosting the eighth annual Panther Dash on Saturday, Nov. 2 at 8:30 a.m.
With it being right after Halloween, costumes are encouraged but not required for participation. Pre-registration begins at 7:30 a.m. It features a 5K race and 1-mile fun run. The 5K route begins at SMHS with the first mile on campus and then proceeds onto Cook Rd., passing by Roane State Community College and continuing to the I-40 overpass and back. The 1-mile fun run is held on the campus of Stone Memorial. Runners and walkers of all ages are encouraged to participate.
The proceeds will be used to provide free fresh fruit Fridays for students and to restock the school’s AED supplies. The team will also make a charitable contribution to Christmas on the Mountain Toy Drive. The registration fee is $20 if postmarked by Oct. 25t, which includes a T-shirt. After Oct. 25, the entry fee is $25, with a T-shirt while supplies last.
Cumberland County students in pre-K through 12th grade receive a discounted price of $15. Awards will be given for the following: 5K- top male, top female, and 3-deep to males and females in the different age divisions. The school with the most student participants will receive an award. Awards will be given for the best costume for an adult and the best costume for a student.
For information, visit smhspanthers.ccschools.k12tn.net (under Panther News) or contact Kelly Smith at (931)484-5767 or ksmith3@ccschools.k12tn.net.
