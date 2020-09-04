The Stone Memorial High School golf team followed Tuesday’s district victory over Warren County with another one Thursday, this time over Livingston Academy, 341-361.
Leading Stone Memorial on the day was Nolan Wyatt, who shot an 83 at the Bear Trace at Cumberland Mountain.
Kaleb McCoy followed, as the senior shot an 84. Will Magnusson and Brady Brewer each posted an 87 to round out Stone Memorial’s scoring on the day.
The Panthers are participating in the Keith Maxwell Invitational Tuesday at the McMinnville Country Club.
Following Tuesday’s match will be a showdown with Cumberland County and White County at Sparta Country Club on Thursday.
Next week, the Panthers will face Cookeville twice before the district tournament at Golden Eagle Country Club on Sept. 21.
Results from the contests will be available online at www.crossville-chronicle.com.
