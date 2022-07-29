Stone Memorial High School's golf season started on the right track Thursday as the boys defeated Livingston Academy in a nine-hole match, 152-178, while freshman Sarah Bass shot an 83 through 18 to win her career opener for SMHS.
Originally planning to play 18 at Bear Trace, inclement weather suspended play as the teams were nearing completion on the back nine. Scores from the completed front were used.
Billy Drainas shot under par through nine, firing in a 35 (-1) to lead SMHS.
Nolan Wyatt and Rayce Boston were also in the 30s as Wyatt posted a 38 (+2) and Boston a 39 (+3). Braden Houston rounded out the Panther's scoring at 40.
The girls were able to complete 18 holes, however, as Bass fired in an 83 to win her inaugural high school golf match. Livingston Academy's Halle Ledbetter shot a 91.
Stone Memorial is scheduled to face DeKalb County at Bear Trace on Tuesday.
