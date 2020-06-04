Conditioning for the Stone Memorial High School girl's soccer season will begin Monday, June 8. Practices will run from 8 a.m. until 10 a.m Monday-Friday.
Players are asked to arrive early at the soccer field so temperatures can be taken. Individuals are also asked to bring their own water bottle, and remember to practice proper social distancing. An updated sports physical form is also required, and all physicals must have been completed after April 15.
