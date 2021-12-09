A season of growth for the Stone Memorial Lady Panthers saw the team grow up quickly, as they defeated state powerhouse Clarkrange on Tuesday, 63-58.
“It’s a big win,” said SMHS head girls coach Mike Buck. “Obviously, they were undefeated and had played some good teams.
“That name (Clarkrange) on the front of their jersey usually intimidates kids, but it didn’t ours, and I was proud of how we executed our game plan,” Buck added. “I was pleased with our girls and their growth.”
Clarkrange came into Tuesday’s game at 6-0 overall. A win over coach Lamar Rogers’ squad is rare, as the Lady Buffaloes have won 87% of their games since the 2017-’18 season. Clarkrange is 128-19 over that stretch.
The win against Clarkrange is an early statement victory for the young Lady Panther team, who boasts only one senior on the roster while dressing eight freshman and three sophomores.
“We keep telling them we’re seeing improvement and they’re getting better, but it’s hard for them to see it when we’ve had four straight losses,” Buck said. “The confidence that we were able to gain will really help us down the road.”
SMHS senior Katie Adkisson and sophomore Rachel Houston led the Lady Panthers in scoring as each poured in 16 points.
“Rachel Houston ended up with 16 points, and led us in scoring along with Katie,” Buck said. “Hopefully, Rachel gained a lot of confidence from this. She shot it well, and we’re pleased with how she played.”
Lady Panther freshman point guard Adison Howard had 13 points and five assists, with each point coming in the second half.
“Adison went crazy in the second half; she was scoreless in the first half and started being more aggressive in the third quarter,” Buck said.
Freshman Kortney Headrick had nine points and nine rebounds for SMHS as well.
No win against Clarkrange comes easy, and Tuesday was a prime example. After SMHS went ahead 9-3 in the opening period, Clarkrange surged back to lead 13-12 by the end of the first quarter.
The second quarter saw eight ties and lead changes as Stone Memorial led 28-27 at the halftime break.
Clarkrange and SMHS traded leads throughout the third period before a late shot put the Lady Buffaloes ahead 45-44 at the end of the third quarter.
Clarkrange tied the game at 49 points each with 4:51 remaining via a transition layup before Lady Panther freshman Lily Hinch stole a Clarkrange pass, resulting in a Houston transition three-pointer to put SMHS ahead 52-49 with 4:17 left.
The Lady Buffaloes scored a two-pointer on their ensuing possession, but got no closer as Stone Memorial closed out the final four minutes with baskets from Howard, Houston and Adkisson along with two free throws by Howard, making the final score 63-58.
Stone Memorial improves to 3-4 overall and opens District 7AAA play on Friday at DeKalb County. Tipoff is scheduled for 6 p.m.
Stone Memorial (63): Rachel Houston 16, Katie Adkisson 16, Adison Howard 13, Kortney Headrick 9, Taylor Guthrie 5, Lily Hinch 4
