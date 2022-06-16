With summer basketball camps in full swing, the Stone Memorial Lady Panther basketball team is looking for growth entering the 2022-’23 season.
“We’re on a roller coaster,” said SMHS head coach Mike Buck. “We’ll show some improvement, then fall back. We’re trying to understand how to approach the game and learn those lessons.”
Stone Memorial went 8-19 last season and fell in the first round of the District 7AAA tournament to White County. Last season followed a stretch of three consecutive Class AAA sectional appearances by the Lady Panthers, including a 2020 state final four appearance.
Stone Memorial loses one senior from last season’s team, Katie Adkisson, and returns a majority of their 2021-’22 production.
Rising sophomores Adison Howard, Kortney Headrick and Lily Hinch return along with junior Rachel Houston. Headrick and Howard were named to the District 7AAA all-freshman team last season.
SMHS also adds three transfers and multiple freshmen to their roster.
“Kailee Waldo has all-state potential over the next few years,” Buck said. “Paige Roberts was our toughness leader for a while, but she’s out for a while now with an injury. Freshman Ashley Whittenburg can be a really good player at this level. We need her to be her best. Chloe Waldo can give us some good minutes also.”
Stone Memorial’s summer camp schedule is filled with challenges as they travel across the state over the month of June.
“We want to know who we are,” Buck said. “We faced Oakland, Providence Christian and some really good teams. If we’re lacking in certain areas, good teams take advantage of what you’re weak at. These lessons have to be driven home, and you can’t get to where you want to go without this.”
