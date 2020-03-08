History was made in Murfreesboro Saturday night, as the Stone Memorial Lady Panthers defeated Blackman 58-55 in overtime to advance to the Class AAA state basketball tournament.
This will be the fourth state tournament appearance for the Lady Panther program, but first in Class AAA. The previous three appearances (2007, 2008, 2012) were in Class AA.
More content from Saturday's win, as well as information regarding the upcoming Class AAA state tournament, will be posted throughout the day.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.