Michael Lindsay

Fresh off the 2020 season, the Stone Memorial High School football team has its 2021 schedule in place.

The Panthers feature five Region 4-4A contests and five non-region games. Region opponents include Livingston Academy, Upperman, Cumberland County, DeKalb County and Macon County.

Non-region foes for next season include Lenoir City, East Ridge, Monterey, York Institute and Kingston.

Aug. 20 - @ Lenoir City

Aug. 27 - East Ridge

Sept. 3 - @ Livingston Academy

Sept. 10 - Monterey

Sept. 17 - @ Upperman

Sept. 24 - York Institute

Oct. 1 - Cumberland County

Oct. 8 - Bye Week

Oct. 15 - @ Macon County

Oct. 22 - @ Kingston

Oct. 29 - DeKalb County

As of Nov. 23, Cumberland County High School is waiting for contracts to be signed to officially release their schedule.

