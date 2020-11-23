Fresh off the 2020 season, the Stone Memorial High School football team has its 2021 schedule in place.
The Panthers feature five Region 4-4A contests and five non-region games. Region opponents include Livingston Academy, Upperman, Cumberland County, DeKalb County and Macon County.
Non-region foes for next season include Lenoir City, East Ridge, Monterey, York Institute and Kingston.
Aug. 20 - @ Lenoir City
Aug. 27 - East Ridge
Sept. 3 - @ Livingston Academy
Sept. 10 - Monterey
Sept. 17 - @ Upperman
Sept. 24 - York Institute
Oct. 1 - Cumberland County
Oct. 8 - Bye Week
Oct. 15 - @ Macon County
Oct. 22 - @ Kingston
Oct. 29 - DeKalb County
As of Nov. 23, Cumberland County High School is waiting for contracts to be signed to officially release their schedule.
