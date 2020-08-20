In a year with limited offseason preparation, Stone Memorial High School football coach Derek Samber believes his team’s experience will be a difference maker.
“This is a great bunch of kids,” Samber said. “We’ve got eight kids back on both sides of the ball, which is exciting. If there’s ever a year when experience is a positive, it’s this one. They have been really mature and handled this really well.
“There are 16 states starting on time, and to be one of those 16 states is really exciting.”
The Panthers went 9-2 two seasons ago for Samber’s first season, and 3-8 last year. Samber hopes a year of development and experience will help Stone Memorial toward their 2020 goals.
“It always starts with winning the region. It’s a competitive region,” said Samber. “Livingston had a perfect regular season and DeKalb went to the quarterfinals. It starts with winning the region, and this team absolutely has that potential.”
Offensively, eight returners will headline the Panther attack, including quarterback Bryant Carter.
“Bryant is another guy that transformed his body over the offseason,” Samber said. “Being 16 years old instead of 15, with our schedule, is huge.”
The junior gunslinger returns multiple weapons from a season ago.
“A lot of guys are back,” Samber said of SMHS’ receivers. “Quincy Hunter was our leading receiver. He’s three inches taller and 15 pounds heavier. Jeremy Faalafua has been arguably our best receiver. Andre Flores has come along and been a leader for us.”
Caleb Flowers is also expected to make an impact at wideout for the Panthers.
At running back, Nick Coble will be the feature back and will take a majority of the carries.
Up front, Stone Memorial’s offensive line returns size and experience.
Isaiah Miller will lead the group from the left tackle position.
“He’s a returning starters who had a great off season,” Samber said of Miller.
Gavin Potter will start the season at left guard along with senior Grant Finley at center. Zeke Baucum and Blake Hall will anchor the right side of the line.
For the Panthers to succeed offensively, Samber emphasized two main points.
“We moved the ball last year but stopped ourselves,” Samber said. “We’ve got to finish drives in the red zone and make big plays. The red zone comes down to execution.”
Defensively, the Panthers will be under new direction with coordinator Justin Qualls.
“He’s like a brother to me, so it’s been a great fit,” Samber said. “We’ve tweaked some things, but the base structure is the same. The key there is to not give up big plays and our response to adversity.”
In the secondary, cornerback Caleb Lawson and safety Gary Burkhamer will look to lead the group consisting of free safety Turner Pillow and corner Max Cole.
Samber anticipates leaning on his linebackers this season.
“They’re the strength of the team,” he said. “We have four seniors back from last season.”
Daniel Rodriguez, Grant Finley, Blake Hall and Andre Flores will man the linebacker positions.
Up front, Gavin Scarbrough will anchor the ever-changing defensive line for the Panthers.
“We’re digging through and finding some guys up there,” Samber said. “Gavin Scarbrough is an all-region player from last year. He can play any of the three positions.”
Other potential defensive line starters, who could all see minutes this season, include Damien Dixon, Jake Shada, Demarius Moore, Houston Woody, Deacon Disney and Brandon Williams.
Stone Memorial faces a daunting schedule that includes three Division II programs.
“It’s a fluid schedule this year, too,” Samber said. “We’ve already changed week two. Seven teams from our schedule won a playoff game.
“The goal for us is a state championship, and we want to play state championship-caliber teams,” Samber added.
Stone Memorial opens with Grace Christian Academy on Aug. 23, followed by a home stand against Clay County before entering Region 3-4A play against DeKalb County on Sept. 4.
The Panthers then host CAK before traveling for their second region contest at Livingston Academy.
SMHS will return home on Sept. 25 to host Kingston, then Macon County on Oct. 2.
After a bye week, the Panthers will take the trip across town on Oct. 16 to face Cumberland County.
Stone Memorial closes out 2020 with contests against Smith County on Oct. 23 and at Friendship Christian Oct. 30.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.